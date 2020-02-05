Family, friends remember the smile of USC Aiken student killed off campus

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Family and friends spent the day reflecting on Jeremiah Duncan, the 20-year-old USC Aiken student killed in an off campus homicide in Aiken.

Students who spoke with NewsChannel 6 said it’s Jeremiah Duncan’s smile and his personality they will always remember. We also spoke with a cousin along with friends who are all still grieving this loss.

“Everywhere he went he lightened up the room. You know his presence was there,” Genesia Brown told NewsChannel 6.

Cousin and fellow USC-Aiken Pacer, Genesia Brown, only has positive thoughts of Jeremiah Duncan after his tragic death off campus Tuesday.

“I just remember us playing around in church together, us getting in trouble, all of us getting in trouble,” Brown recalled. “We have a big family. All of us getting in trouble, us getting popped. Stuff that you don’t treasure that might be one of the only memories.”

Brown said the 20-year-old would have more than likely graduated in 2022. He shared hopes, dreams and a lot of smiles and laughter with other friends too.

“Whenever he saw me or saw me coming around him, the first thing he would blurt out was Julia because there is a movie that literally dubbed my name as a song,” friend Julia Evans told us.

Joshua Whitley, another friend, also shared reflections.

“I met him with my friends and my roommate at a soccer game. I think we were going into the game together. We started talking and he was telling us how he was going to go for the baseball team.”

Duncan’s high school baseball coach took a break from National Signing Day to remember him too, sharing his last conversation with his former player.

“He texted me on Sunday and he was like Coach, I can’t be there Monday, but I’m going to come Tuesday to practice,” said

Silver Bluff Head Football Coach De’Angelo Bryant also spoke about Duncan.

“Very intentional and very genuine about the type of person that he was. He was the type of young man that would give you the shirt off his back and wouldn’t think twice about it.”