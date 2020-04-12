Family, friends hold drive-by baby shower in North Augusta for expecting mother

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Family and friends of an expecting mother in North Augusta held a drive-by baby shower amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Amisha Johnson Webb is expecting a baby in early May. So her friends and family surprised her with a drive-by baby shower.

Her friend tells us the mom was feeling down with the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus, including not able to have a baby shower.

Her friends and family came to the rescue and she was overwhelmed with joy when they surprised her.

