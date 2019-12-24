Family displaced after house fire right before Christmas, family dog treated for smoke inhalation

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – At least one Hephzibah household will be spending the holidays away from their home.

Two adults and one child were treated for minor injuries, including smoke and burns.

A fire swept through their house along McDade Road on Monday afternoon, Dec. 23. Richmond County Fire Department responded at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Fire Department

Investigators have yet to indicate the cause of the fire and, as of Monday, the case was still under investigation.

A family pet was also treated for smoke inhalation. Richmond County fire fighters said that after applying oxygen at the scene, the dog was up and walking, though they do not have any updates on its condition.

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Fire Department

Richmond County Fire Department said that the fire was extensive enough that they reached out to Red Cross to help those affected. Richmond County Fire added that they’d heard a local church was also in contact with the family to help them during the holiday season.

WJBF, News Channel 6, hopes to keep you updated about those affected and what efforts are being made to make Christmas a little bit brighter for those struck by these unforeseen events.