Family digs up hidden treasures from nearly a decade ago

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Sometimes, you just want to freeze a moment in time. That became reality for one local family who dug up a few hidden treasures from nearly a decade ago.

The Shepherd’s backyard looks like anyone’s backyard would. But two of their trees are important. They’re marked. One is red. And the other is yellow. What stands tall is not what matters most, but what sits beneath them.

Getting to the bottom of it all takes some work.

Edward Shepherd, the homeowner, is ready for it though. But not as ready as his four grandchildren.

A root was spotted as Shepherd’s grandchildren began to dig. Two of them at the “red” tree and the other two at the “yellow” tree.

It was a roughly 20 minute excavation experience all so Edward and Miranda Shepherd could see just what their grandchildren buried long ago.

“Start getting some of that loose and we’ll cut that root,” said one parent, with a little guidance.

And then the sound of a power tool cutting the root of a tree.

“Found it! It’s a black bag,” lamented one of the young adults.

A hidden treasure from January 2010.

“Holy Cow!” Tyler N. Shepherd said while her brother, Xavier Shepherd exclaimed, “I cannot wait to see what’s inside of there.”

The brainchild of the hidden treasures, East Georgia State College Sophomore Xavier Shepherd, was excited to find his Lego toy.

“I think I got this from a McDonalds kids meal,” the 20-year-old said.

While Lego man lives, Xavier’s sister Tyler, a Junior at University of West Georgia on the road to becoming a nurse, didn’t get so lucky.

“One of us put a picture of me when I was in marching band and I was really excited about seeing that, but we opened the box and it was gone,” she said. “Disintegrated.”

“My grandpa tried and my dad tried and everybody said they couldn’t [open the jar]. I said you know what, forget all of this and I just broke it,” said Albany State Junior, Tashyria Shepherd.

She said she’s the same “spunky” girl she packed into that mason jar. And for the 21-year-old who loved nail polish and lotion too, most things are just as they were.

“I said I want boobs. I never got those,” she laughed while reading a note she left in the jar.

As for her brother, he’s different now.

“I do not like to take a bath,” said Dittilio Shepherd Jr. reading his note. “Times have changed.”



Dittilio Shepherd Jr. is the last of the cousins to go off to college and one day he wants to become an architect.

“I love seeing my family,” said the East Georgia State College Freshman. “For me to do something with my cousins and my sister like this and knowing what we liked at that age from 10 years ago, I feel like it was very special.”

“I want the legacy to start here so 100 years from now, they’re still doing the same thing if it’s at this tree or somebody else’s tree one of their back yards,” Edward Shepherd said.

He added that he planted the trees a few years prior to 2010.

All of his grandchildren hope to carry on that legacy.