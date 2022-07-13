NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Marcello Lambert and his wife Dorian built a house together in North Augusta back in 2014. On November 5th of 2021, Marcello lost Dorian in a house fire along with their 8-year-old daughter La’Trice.

“It’s been very difficult. It’s been very difficult considering how I lost my wife and my daughter,” said Marcello.

“That night about 11:15, I got a call from my aunt all the way up in Philadelphia that there might have been a house fire. Me, just trying to be optimistic, I was just hoping that everything was okay, until it finally hit me, and then I got the news that I lost my mom and my sister,” said Marcello, Jr.

Now, Marcello and his three sons have returned to their home to help each other heal.

“My mother was loving, passionate, and very, very excited for everything my brother did. My sister…she was a bright light and she was also interested in everything the brothers did, like she always wanted to cook with my oldest brother Marcello, she always wanted to play sports, or just play around with my brother Dre,” said Darnell Lambert.

Marcello and his sons now want to transform the area where their home once stood.

“We envision a memorial garden to be placed in the center of the bricks just to basically pay memory to Dorian and La’Trice. Dorian’s favorite color was a reddish brick, with reddish mulch, so I want to try and continue to keep that within the memorial garden. So, I plan on preserving these bricks,” said Marcello.

“It’s a way to create a safe space for myself, my brothers, and my father, especially to allow us to heal and come to grips with the loss of our mom and our little sister. Even though the grief is heavy, it allows me to be able to come to grips with what I’ve lost and understand that it may not be the end of the world, but it definitely just takes some time to heal,” said D’andre Lambert.

“We know she wanted to do a lot more with the land, but she just ran out of time. So, I feel like, in some capacity, that’s us trying to keep that promise to her,” said Marcello, Jr.

Marcello and his sons have received plenty of support from family and the community since the tragedy.

They hope that support will continue through construction of the memorial garden.

“We’re asking if anyone can donate. We’re not asking for a lot. Whatever anyone can do or any support, as far as building items like wood, gardening supplies, flowers, stuff to help us finish this by November 5th, because we plan on memorializing them on that day they were lost,” said Marcello.

The entire experience has brought Marcello and his sons closer together and they hope the garden and their story can help others.

“I just hope that we can keep we can keep my mother and sister’s name and show people that are going through the same thing as we are that there’s always a light at the end of the road and you don’t always have to be sad,” said Darnell.

While Marcello and his sons went through their home they found plenty of old memories. We caught the moment when Marcello found his wife’s family quilt.

Marcello had plenty to thank for helping him and his family through this difficult time. We wanted to give him time to thank those who have helped so far.

If you’d like to reach out to Marcello and his family you can reach them on social media, or go to their GoFundMe page.