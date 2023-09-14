(WJBF) – A member of the WJBF NewsChannel 6 family has passed away.

Finley Cunningham reached out to the station Thursday to let us know that his mother, Georgia Cunningham, passed away Wednesday night in Grovetown. She was 79-years-old, born in Conway, S.C.

Georgia Cunningham is well-known as a host of WJBF’s Top 10 Dance Party, which aired for 16 years on Saturday afternoons on WJBF.

Local teenagers and those who wanted to be “in the know” would tune in to learn the newest dance moves.

Top 10 Dance Party aired on WJBF from 1957 to 1973, and Cunningham hosted for a decade of that run. She worked also alongside with WJBF’s iconic Terry “Trooper” Sams for WJBF 50th Anniversary Reunion show.

She started hosting Top 10 Dance Party on September 1963 – before then, she’d been a dancer on the show, according to her family. She got her first shot at being on WJBF after winning a dance competition.

Cunningham was also involved with Storyland Theatre for decades. She was their choreographer for 20 years.

She also worked for Augusta State for 20 years as the Student Activities Office Manager and volunteered for non-profits throughout the city of Augusta, including the Augusta Arts Council.

Hatcher Funeral Home in Langley, S.C., is handling all the arrangements, according to the family.