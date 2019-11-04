Family and friends honor 140 veterans after headstones were abandoned

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Hundreds of veterans’ headstones were abandoned decades ago. Now families and volunteers are working to get those headstones to their proper resting place. Something the community says should’ve been done a long time ago.

“They deserve the respect, which they didn’t get in the beginning and like I said I followed the story, because my husband is retired military and I would hate for something like that to happen to him,” says Mae Thomas, a volunteer.

Back in June we learned that the marshal’s office found 100 veterans’ headstones behind an abandoned funeral home in Augusta.

On November 2nd, organizers believed it was important to take action hosting a graveyard ceremony and delivering the headstones afterwards. Family members and the community came to see their loved ones receive the respect and honor they should have gotten.

“It’s a great honor to be here and just stand in his honor as he served the military in Vietnam, so it’s awesome to be here with my family- I have a big family, so all of us together just makes me happy. I know he’s probably shining down proud of us,” says Alexis Downs, who was honoring her grandfather Luke Williams Jr.

This is one veteran’s family out of 140 that wasn’t recognized. The Corner’s Office and Forces United took the lead to find the headstones respective cemeteries learning that many of them were located outside of Augusta.

“We’re about to as a country recognize all of our Veterans for their service. But man these 140 men and women absolutely should be recognized, they should be honored for their service that goes back to World War 1 like we’ve heard even up to the Iraq War,” says Don Clark, Deputy Director of Forces United.

71 headstones remain. Out of those, 21 of the grave sites have been found and will be delivered to their respective resting place.

Organizers and the community tells us it was tough to think of so many loved ones who didn’t get their proper recognition.

“The family members that were out here, they went through a number of emotions. Even when they contacted us. From being angry to being absolutely just proud of the fact that their loved one was about to be openly honored,” says Don Clark.

Organizers tell us they are still looking for 50 headstones and will search until the last one is delivered.

To volunteer or if you have any information about the remaining 50 headstones, you can contact Forces United at 762-994-1523 or the Coroner’s Office at 706-821-2382.