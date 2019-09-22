Families remember murdered loved ones

AUGUSTA, Ga. – National Day of Remembrance for Murdered Victims is on September 25th. Today, Angel Hearts Support Group got a head start on honoring lost loved ones in our community.

Many families told me their stories of how they lost their loved ones to violence and how they’re remembering them.

“On March the 7th 2007, my son was on his way to work, picked up two boys at a gas station, and the guy in the back seat shot him in the head,” says Von Daniels, Angel Hearts Founder.

There were different heartbreaking stories of murdered victims, but all family members shared one common tragedy- losing a loved one.

‘Angel Hearts’ founder Von Daniels’ story of losing her 21-year-old son inspired her to start a support group to remember murdered victims.

“This is not a group that you want to be in. It’s not one of those self-help groups that you sign up for. Unfortunately, it’s one of those groups that you are in without your approval,” says Von Daniels.

Another tragedy brought the family of Juwan Doby to the group. he was shot and killed on march 28th 2017. Six days after his 21st birthday.

“Today we still just take it day-by-day. People say it gets easier. It doesn’t get easier. It actually gets harder going day-by-day knowing that this person will be here again,” says Iteanna Rembert, sister of Juwan.

This is the 6th year Daniels brought the community together to remember murdered victims. they gathered at May Park to hear from speakers, light candles, and let go balloons in the sky as they sent their love.

Daniels says the group grows every year, which means we’re seeing more people murdered.

“People are people, and they do have loved ones that care about them. You don’t have that right to take someone’s life. You shouldn’t have that right and it’s not right to let people mourn years and years after over senseless homicide that could’ve been prevented,” says Daniels.