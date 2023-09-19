AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Falls are a threat to the health of older adults and can reduce their ability to remain independent. However, falls don’t have to be inevitable as we age. ​

The CSRA Partners in Fall Prevention will be hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Event next Monday, September 25th, at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Augusta. The address is 642 Telfair Street.

It’s a drop-in, so you can stop by anytime between 9-am and 1:30-pm. Organizers suggest you park at the James Brown Arena and enter through the back of the church.

For more information, call 706-650-5637 or email Betsy Teasley at bteasley@csrarc.ga.gov