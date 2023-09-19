AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Falls are a threat to the health of older adults and can reduce their ability to remain independent. However, falls don’t have to be inevitable as we age.
The CSRA Partners in Fall Prevention will be hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Event next Monday, September 25th, at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Augusta. The address is 642 Telfair Street.
It’s a drop-in, so you can stop by anytime between 9-am and 1:30-pm. Organizers suggest you park at the James Brown Arena and enter through the back of the church.
For more information, call 706-650-5637 or email Betsy Teasley at bteasley@csrarc.ga.gov