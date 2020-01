AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Its goal is to build better men throughout Aiken, North Augusta, Augusta, and Evans.

F3 Aiken stopped by Good Morning Augusta Weekends. They shared details with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the program and how you can benefit from it.

There is also a female version of F3 called FIA (Females In Action). They have locations in Aiken and North Augusta.

More information:

Local resources: www.f3augusta.com

Nationwide information: www.f3nation.com