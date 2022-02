FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) – The Fairfax Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Benita Williams was last seen around January 18 by family members.

She’s originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and recently moved to Fairfax.

Investigators say she has a history of mental illness.

If you have any information, contact the Fairfax Police Department at 803-508-1628.