Fairfax PD Captain charged with multiple crimes

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials arrested a Fairfax Police Department Captain Friday.

53-year-old Donald Anthony Williams was off duty when agents with S.L.E.D. and local law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and found Williams in possession of a stolen firearm and an open container.

Williams was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Misconduct in Office and Open Container in a Motor Vehicle.

He was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center. This case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.