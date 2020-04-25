Facebook live concerts raise money for meals for frontline workers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local band is using the power of music to help heal our community. They are doing virtual concerts to raise money to feed those on the frontline.

You might recognize The Llamas, a local band, while enjoying food or drinks at a restaurant around town.

Musician, Joe Stevenson, says, “it kind of morphed into this whole llama– calling ourselves The Llamas, which is kind of funny.”

Since the pandemic hit, performing in public crowds, doing what they love, was stripped away from them.

“If you like to help us out tonight, we are collecting money to purchase meals for ICU at the children’s hospital,” says Stevenson.

So, they found a way to turn their music into meals for those on the front line… All through Facebook.

Musician, Jayson Sabo, says, “I want to give a quick shout out to my mother-in-law, Mary Brantley is a surgical nurse so she is seriously on the front lines of this thing it’s just crazy man.”

Facebook live concerts rally the community to venmo the music group.

“We were able to buy meals for the Children’s Hospital for the workers there and also we, last week, were able to provide for University Hospital. So, probably $600 worth of meals through people watching The Llamas,” says Stevenson.

Taking pictures of the deliveries, Stevenson says the response has been overwhelming, but he wants to make sure of one thing.

“I mean it’s not about me. I want people to get the message of ‘hey, you did this by donating,'” says Stevenson, “and we need to keep that in the forefront so more people see it and say ‘oh wow that’s great I know there is a need so I need to go out and donate and help.'”

You can find them strumming their guitars on the Llama Music Group Facebook Page (CLICK HERE).