Extended temporary lane closure with lane shift on William Few Parkway in Columbia County

(COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA) – The Columbia County Roads and Bridges Department is informing the driving public about a temporary lane closure with lane shift on William Few Parkway.

The lane closure will be used for road work in the eastbound lane of William Few Parkway from the intersection of Chamblin Road to 1823 William Few Pkwy.

The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until Thursday, February 03, 2022,

Officials say to expect delays, and if possible, to please seek an alternate route.