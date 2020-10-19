Suspicious device found at Fort Gordon Gate 3

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A mortar round has been discovered right outside of Gate 3 off the installation.

We’re told a utility company dug it up and Fort Gordon officials called it in.

The Richmond County bomb squad is on the way to the scene.

