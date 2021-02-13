Expert offers tips on relationships during the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- — Typically, the days leading up to February 14 are spent making reservations and plans for Valentine’s Day dates. But since we’ll be spending the holiday stuck at home this year or perhaps away from your significant other, Loveologist, Wendy Strgar spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to get some tips to keep the spark alive.

Strgar is an award-winning entrepreneur, author, and the founder and CEO of Good Clean Love. She has written three books: Love that Works, Sex that Works, and Life Bewildered which is coming out next month.