Expanded hours for tours of The Boyhood Home of President Woodrow Wilson

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Starting in January, the Boyhood Home of President Woodrow Wilson will expand its hours of operations to include Saturday tours.

Tours are offered Wednesday through Saturday, at 10 and 11 a.m. and at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

Tours last approximately 45 minutes, include a short video about Wilson’s entire life, and feature a guided tour of the house which is restored and furnished in the style of the 1860s era, when the Wilsons were in residence.

President Wilson grew up in Augusta from 1858 until 1870.

Reservations can be made by calling (706)-742-0436 or you can CLICK HERE.