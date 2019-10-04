EXCLUSIVE: First look at new Oliver Hardy Museum in Harlem

The 31st Oliver Hardy Festival is where the new Oliver Hardy Museum will open it’s doors for the first time this weekend.

At the Columbia Theatre NewsChannel 6 got an exclusive look at what’s inside.

Hats, mugs, and even shirts and that is just at the front of the museum. There is so much more inside, including a theatre.

From Harlem to Hollywood, Oliver Hardy brought laughter to films, and his memories are filling up the Columbia Theatre.

Museum Director, Andrew McMahon, says, “I can remember growing up, there was always a story about the Columbia Theatre. This person bought it or that person bought it. Something was going to happen.”

Photographs, figurines, oh! And look above! Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy heads watching over you, the memorabilia is nothing short of variety.

“A lot of our stuff has been donated by fans of Oliver Hardy or Laurel and Hardy, and they get to come and see their stuff out,” says McMahon.

It’s a touch of home for visitors and rich history for the little ones.

“We already have a couple of elementary school classes scheduled to come in for field trips and such,” says McMahon.

You can’t have a museum on a superstar without a cinema! This theater will be actively running throughout the year. During the 31st Oliver Hardy Festival, guests are in for a treat.

“There will be movies, Oliver Hardy movies, consistently shown in this theater,” says McMahon.

So, sit back, relax, eat some popcorn, and don’t forget about the old museum!

“The old museum is right down the street. It’s actually the historical post office in Harlem, GA. It’s going to be sold and hopefully be offered up as a retail space,” says McMahon.

The Oliver Hardy Festival starts Saturday at 9 AM. Road closures will begin at 6 AM.