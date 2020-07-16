Exchange Club of Augusta Georgia Carolina State Fair rescheduled for 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After discussions with local leaders and health officials, The Exchange Club of Augusta’s fair board and board of directors have decided not to open the 2020 Georgia Carolina State Fair.

“Our officers, board, and members feel it is the responsible choice for our club to do its part to support community health and safety. We’ve been here since 1923 and we are confident we will emerge from this challenging moment and look forward to opening our gates to celebrate with you The Best 10 Days of October in 2021!” Chum Balk, President of Exchange Club of Augusta

The 99th Georgia Carolina State Fair is scheduled for October 15th-24th, 2021.