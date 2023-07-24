AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Saturday was a very special day for WJBF as we spent the day at Bowlero participating in a bowling fundraiser for adults with disabilities.

The It’s Okay to Be Different Tournament was sponsored by the Exceptional Bowling League, which was created in the mid 1960s as a nonprofit.

The league was one of the first groups to offer social recreation and sports opportunities for disabled adults in the CSRA. And Saturday they had dozens of members with varying levels of disability.

We got a chance to talk to some of the participants about what this means to them and why they enjoy bowling so much.

“So far it’s been good. My scores are keeping in mind, keeping me happy. I bowl for fun. Love it. Wish I could do more of it. It’s enjoyable. I mean, you get to meet new people, especially being on the spectrum. You get to make new friends and have a good time,” said Erica Rothell.

“Giving back to the community anytime that you have the opportunity and have fun doing it…it’s just a blessing. Everybody out here, the competitive spirit has come out of everyone. There are no bad bowlers out here. We’re just having a good time. This, it’s okay to be different. We’re just glad to be here,” said WJBF Producer Taura Hatney.