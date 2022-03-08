THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)– The search is on for a Thomson man who has been missing for nearly two weeks. Now, Kintavious Rivers’ family is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with valuable information that leads to locating him.

Rivers is a 25-year-old Thomson resident. He was last seen on February 26th near Holt Street.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Thomson Police Department in the investigation.

“This is a missing persons investigation. We have had boots on the ground and do have boots on the ground everyday searching. We’ve had other individuals in the community searching as well. I know his family members have also been searching for him,” GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sara Lue said.

Rivers’ sister, Nikki Rivers, says their family is remarkably close. She says her brother wouldn’t just take off.

“He does not go a day without talking to us. We don’t go a day without seeing each other. We’re very close,” Nikki Rivers said. “He is being held under suspicious circumstance because he would never just willingly leave us in the blind like this.”

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Lue says along with searching for Rivers, the GBI is gathering phone records, social media records, and anything that can narrow down his whereabouts.

“We do need the community’s assistance. We ask that the community, any individuals in the community please come forward with any tips they may have,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Lue said.

To report a tip, you can call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or make an anonymous tip on the GBI website.

“We’re not giving up. If anybody knows anything please come forward. You don’t have to show your face or report your name,” Nikki Rivers said. “To the people that do have him, we don’t want any problems. We just want Kintavious. We just want our brother home. We miss him and we know he miss us.”

Nikki Rivers says her family will not rest until they find her brother.

“We love you. We haven’t gave up. Everyday we’re out here, we’re searching,” Nikki Rivers said.