Event to help you be all you were meant to be coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An event is making its way to Augusta aimed at helping you make sure you are all you were meant to be.

The 4th Annual ArmyRising: A Generation Preparing for Spiritual Battle Event is taking place on Saturday, October 26 at the Kroc Center of Augusta.

The main demographic is pre-teen- college.

Min. Tanea Washington stopped by Good Morning Augusta Weekends to chat with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about why she felt this is needed in the Augusta-area.

More information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/armyrising-a-generation-preparing-for-spritual-battle-tickets-76925868343