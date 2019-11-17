Event to Commemorate 30th Anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall at Aiken Tech

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Technical College’s history department will observe the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a guest presentation by Lt. Col. Sascha Blankenburg on Tuesday, November 19.

As a native of Germany, Blankenburg will share his first-hand account of living with the Berlin Wall and witnessing its fall.

We’re told Blankenburg currently serves as the German Armed Forces liaison officer to the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon. He has served in the German Armed Forces since 1987 and has received multiple promotions during his service. He is also the recipient of the Gold Cross and Silver Cross of Honor awards from the German Forces.

The presentation will begin at 12:45 p.m. in the College’s amphitheater and is free and open to the public.