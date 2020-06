NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — An event celebrating the freedom of African Americans will take place in North Augusta on Friday, June 19.

The Juneteenth Cookout is being held starting 5 p.m. at the Summerfield Park on Old Edgefield Road.

Attendees can learn about Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

There will be food and giveaways, too.