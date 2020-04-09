Even during a pandemic, emergencies don’t stop: The American Red Cross of Augusta is assisting multiple families whose homes were destroyed in a structure fire

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a suspicious fire at an apartment complex in Augusta. It happened around 9:30 PM Wednesday at the Azalea Apartments on Fayetteville Drive. The structure fire damaged seven apartments.

The fire started on the second floor. Only one of those units was empty when it happened. Luckily there are no injuries. However, it could be rough for multiple families who live there, as they figure out a place to stay during this pandemic.

“If it was suspicious, it doesn’t matter from our perspective,” said Mike Kimball. “We are going to help the clients regardless.”

Even during a pandemic, emergencies don’t stop. The American Red Cross of Augusta is assisting multiple families whose homes were destroyed in that fire.

“We are just going to do whatever we can to make sure these clients are taking care of,” explained Kimball. “As well as getting them as quickly into a new home so that they can begin their recovery.”

Mike Kimball is the disaster program manager at the American Red Cross of Augusta. He says COVID-19 has changed the way the Red Cross is operating. Now volunteers are making virtual assessments. Kimball says placing the families in vacant hotels is the best solution.

“We’re identifying how many rooms are available, and are they going to be able to work with our clients to make sure they have a long term stay until we can find alternate sources,” said Kimball.

As we continue to follow stay-at-home orders, there is still a risk of house fires and severe weather.

“We’ve been working on getting six shelter-strike teams, and it comprises of 42 people,” explained Kimball. “These shelter strike teams will move around our region whenever damage occurs.”

The disaster program manager told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson, even though the Red Cross’ mission is to help struggling people, right now is a challenging time.

“A lot of people are concerned about COVID-19,” said Kimball. “Not only our clients, but also our volunteers as well, and a lot of our volunteers have health conditions. We’ve lost a lot of volunteers while COVID-19 has been happening.”

There is no exact cause of the structure fire, but the case is still under investigation. A spokesperson for the Azalea Apartments says they expect to move those affected families in other units for the time being.