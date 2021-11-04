Evans On Ice returns to Evans Towne Center park for 2021 holiday season

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction is underway for the popular holiday event “Evans On Ice” at Evans Towne Center Park.

The event took a break last year due to the pandemic, but organizers are excited to bring ice skating back to the area.

“We are bringing ice to Georgia. It’s real ice and it’s really a magical time. Bring your kids, bring your family, and your friends, and you won’t be disappointed,” said owner of “Evans on Ice”, Michael Boerner.

The event runs from November 17th through January 3rd.

Sign up for ticket notifications HERE.