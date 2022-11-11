EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – For Veterans Day, Evans Middle School is going above and beyond to show their appreciation to those who served.

Veterans from around the community gathered at the school for a special presentation. Wendy Baggott, the school’s chorus teacher and the event’s organizer, was thrilled with the turn-out.

“We had over two hundred guests RSVP. We had our entire student population, for the first time in three years, all in the gym together,” said Baggott.

Plenty of students had kind words to say to those who served their country.

“I remember during our performance some students crying, some students smiling. They all have individual and very heartfelt thoughts about service,” said Baggott.

For Aleah Didley, it was especially important with both of her parents being veterans.

“It made me feel really happy to just see the schools bringing attention to veterans and just seeing all that they do. Not just seeing them in uniform, actually going into details and seeing what they do for our country,” said Aleah.

“It feels good just to see the gratitude and I’m proud of her and I’m proud to put on this uniform and my family is the reason why I do it,” said Lamondra Didley.

“It was wonderful. I have participated in many Veterans Day assemblies and this was fantastic,” said Lakisha Didley.

“Thank you for just doing your job and making a lot of sacrifices for me and our family,” said Aleah.

The Evans Middle School Veterans Day Program was a success. The event boasted guest speakers, fantastic performances, and a check presentation to Fisher House for over a thousand dollars. A Warrior Walk honoring those who protect our country capped off the event.

“It really was a team effort. Our faculty and staff all came together to decorate, to put this program together, and present it to our student population,” said Baggott.

“I couldn’t be prouder. I’m so thankful for everybody coming together respectfully, the positive message from our speaker, and just the opportunity to celebrate all those who served,” said Principal Juliet King.