EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Trulieve in Evans is the CSRA’s first medical cannabis dispensary, and it’s the company’s fifth location in Georgia.

“This area just came up as very high-trafficked, a lot of fifty-five plus communities, a lot of retired military – which is a lot of the individuals that utilize cannabis,” said Tim Morey, the Chief Sales Officer for Trulieve.

Low THC-oil, CBD, and CBN products like nasal sprays, creams, drops, capsules and lozenges are on the menu for people with medical cards. There are no smoking or vaping products.

“It just depends as to what product is going to fit that patient and their lifestyle,” said Gregory Grimes, the General Manager for Trulieve Evans. “And how they’re looking to consume the cannabis and get the effects they’re looking for.”

To get a medical card in Georgia, you have to have one of 14 conditions. Those conditions are:

Cancer

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Seizure disorders related to diagnosis of epilepsy or trauma related head injuries

Multiple sclerosis

Crohn’s disease

Mitochondrial disease

Parkinson’s disease

Sickle cell disease

Tourette’s syndrome

Autism spectrum disorder, when (a) patient is 18 years of age or more, or (b) patient is less than 18 years of age and diagnosed with severe autism

Epidermolysis bullosa

Alzheimer’s disease

AIDS

Peripheral neuropathy

You may also qualify if you are a/have:

Patient is in hospice program, either as inpatient or outpatient

Intractable pain

Post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from direct exposure to or witnessing of a trauma for a patient who is at least 18 years of age

Right now, insurance doesn’t cover the cost – but customers and workers hope that will change.

“It’s not as addictive compared to opioids,” Morey said. “And nobody has ever lost their life from cannabis. You can’t overdose on cannabis. So it is a much safer prescription, and a way to reduce your pain, support whatever your ailments might be.”

Scott Dorn, a medical cannabis user, used to drive to Trulieve’s Pooler location to get medical cannabis.

“Oh I’m in heaven now,” he said. “I ain’t got far to go, fifteen minutes versus two hours and ten.”

He told us it’s the best option for him.

“It’s just natural, something God put on Earth for us,” Dorn said. “It’s just a little dabbled with, but it does better to me than any pharmaceutical that I could ever get.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony is Saturday at 10, and physicians will be there to certify people for medical cards and answer any questions.