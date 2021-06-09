Evans man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for possession of child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 44-year-old Oludare Oluwabusi of Evans was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to possession of child pornography.

Oluwabusi was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of child pornography. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and will serve 15 years of supervised release after completion of his term in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney, David H. Estes said, “Criminals who exploit children attempt to hide their deeds in the far corners of the internet, but our law enforcement partners relentlessly track them down and bring them to justice.“Oludare Oluwabusi will now be held accountable for his crimes.”

Oluwabusi was taken into custody in April 0f 2020 after FBI agents searched his home after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators seized multiple devices from his home in Riverwood Planation. They identified hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography on the devices.

Special Agent Chris Hacker with FBI Atlanta said, “Oluwabusi’s sentence should be a message to anyone involved in this abhorrent behavior. “The FBI will always make it a top priority to protect our children by working with our federal, state, local and private sector partners to track down and hold accountable anyone who victimizes them.”

Oluwabusi has no prior criminal record. He is not eligible for parole as there is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the FBI and was prosecuted by the United States by U.S. Attorney Estes and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.