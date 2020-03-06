Evans man indicted for producing and possessing child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 35-year-old Michael Peyton Gunn from Evans was indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing and producing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine, Gunn’s charges add up to a penalty of 30 years in prison for each count of production of child pornography. He will also face substantial fines, asset forfeiture and restitution, and a period of supervised release after prison.

“When a lead from an investigation in another state was received, our local FBI partners jumped into action to track down and apprehend those who exploit the most vulnerable among us. “There will be no place for predators to hide: We will find them and bring them to justice – and halt the victimization of children.” U.S. Attorney Christine.

Per court documents, it was discovered an FBI investigation from another state led agents to find Gunn and the child pornography in his home.

“The FBI is committed to protecting every citizen, and no one more than innocent children who are preyed on by adults. These charges are particularly troubling and a reason the FBI is committed to identifying and apprehending predators accused of these atrocious acts.” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta

Gunn’s case is being investigated under the Department of Justice Project Safe Childhood by the FBI.

