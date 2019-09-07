Evans Knights Football Team honors fallen teammate at game

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An emotional game and evening for the Evans Knights. The touchdown club and football team held a special memorial for their fallen teammate, Brantley Griffin. NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson spoke with some of his closest friends and teammates.

“When the news first came out on the huddle account for the team; it started going off like crazy,” explained the media chair for the touchdown club, Cindy Mitchell. “Some of the kids were saying this season is for Brantley, we are playing for him.”

On the 50-yard-line, there is a black and gold symbol in memory of one of their own. Evans Knights football team is dedicating their season to Brantley Griffin, a teen who died in a fireworks accident in July.

“I’m here at every game; home and away,” said Amani Deberry. “We always cheer about Brantley. We have the BG stickers on the back of the helmets, to keep Brantley’s spirit alive.”

His friends told Devin, Brantley was a good teammate on and off the field.

“I still talk about Brantley: how nice he was, how he still made people’s day, and how we don’t need to forget him,” said Deberry.

Richard Price: “He was just a very cool person to be around. He was just a good friend, and he was very passionate about football.

Jayden Burns: “He was very quiet, but he knew to be funny at times. He was good to be around.”

Dydreakus Waller: “He was an athlete. Anytime coach needed him on the field; he would show up.”

Brantley’s parents were in the stadium Friday night. The team presented them a helmet and a number five jersey, the number their son wore in middle school. Teammates say they want to wear that number now … to keep Brantley’s memory alive.

“I thought about it. It would be nice, a Brantley jersey…. only Brantley,” said Waller.

A friend, teammate, and competitor, who will forever be a part of the Evans Knights family.

“We love you, Brantley,” said Burns. “We all miss him.”

“Brantley was a really happy person,” explained Deberry. “He was caring, and he would make sure people were okay. So I feel like he wants us to be happy, and remember him.”

“Long live Brantley!! Chanted the Evans Cheer Team. “We Love you!!”

One of the players, Justin Hillman, did wear that number five jersey. During big plays of the game, Brantley’s name was announced.