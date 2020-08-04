Evans High School teacher gets license revoked for inappropriate relationship with student

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Education leaders in Georgia revoked a Columbia County teacher’s license after an inappropriate texting relationship.

An Evans High School teacher will not be starting the school year with his colleagues and students after doing a little more than teaching.

Anthony Alberti admitted to having an inappropriate, sexual relationship with a 12th grade student at Evans High School through texting and video.

Columbia County School District and Georgia Professional Standards Commission held investigations after learning of the incident.

NewsChannel 6 obtained the Probable Cause Case report, which outlines Alberti’s investigation.

Investigator Bill Van Hoose stated on a recording we obtained, “You were involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school district, is that correct?

Alberti replied, “Yes, sir.”

Alberti, a former Evans High School teacher and Assistant Band Director had six years experience in the classroom, with stints in Savannah and Statesboro while completing his degree at Georgia Southern University in 2014.

“The allegation is that you sent her a number of inappropriate, sexually charged text messages, is that true?” Investigator Van Hoose said.

“I was having a conversation with her. Yeah,” Alberti replied.

The investigator continued, “Are you saying it wasn’t sexual at all? Is that you claim?”

Alberti then said, “No, it was definitely sexual intention.”

GPSC documents state the parents of the 12th grade student involved with Alberti learned about the relationship after finding texts and video on the student’s phone. The parents of that student, who is not being named to protect her identity, said they expressed concern to school leadership in January of this year, the same month she turned 18. The principal deferred all questions to the school board. So, we spoke with Superintendent Sandra Carraway about the matter.

She said, “At no time is it appropriate for an employee to have relationships with students that goes beyond a teacher/student relationship.”

While she could not speak in depth about the case, we learned that in situations where inappropriate relationships with students and teachers happen, it becomes an ethical and legal matter. Carraway said they took care of both by reaching out to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, who told us the case is under review.

April 4, Alberti tendered his resignation.

GPSC revoked Alberti’s license July 9.

“Often times when teachers find themselves in a position where they know they’ve done wrong, they will resign rather than go through the termination process,” Carraway explained.

We asked Carraway what is being done to ensure these types of situations do not happen again. She said teachers go through several trainings and are told to be very careful with social media.

We reached out to Alberti, but did not hear back.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps