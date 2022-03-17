SALLEY, SC (WJBF) – Eudora Wildlife Safari Park is an interactive, educational wildlife park that gives visitors the chance to drive through a 200-acre enclosure to see animals from all over the world.

“From antelopes, to zebras, giraffes, water buffalo, all sorts of neat things and they can actually get a chance to feed them as well as learn a lot of interesting facts about them as the go through the drive through,” said owner, Mark Nisbet.

Eudora Wildlife Safari Park has been open a few years now and has seen a lot of changes since they first opened their gates.

After you get done with your drive seeing the animals you can park and try out their walk through safari.

“There’s five enclosures there where once they park they can stroll through a nature trail. There’s animals such as kangaroos, a ring-tail lemur, rough-coated lemur, and a really unique bird aviary where they’re able to walk in and be right with the birds,” said Nisbet.

Eudora even has a new petting zoo where you can walk and get close to your furry friends.

Eudora has a new exhibit that’s in town for a limited time only. Starting on April 1st, you can take you and your family back in time and check out their dino exhibit.

“We are bring back ‘Ed’s Dinosaur Show.’ It was a huge hit last year and it’s a more educational show, as well as a bigger show, than it was in previous years and we’re really excited to have that,” said Nisbet.

“Ed’s Dinosaur Show” runs from April 1st through the 10th. While we were there we had to talk to the man himself to see what the show was all about.

I’m here with Ed and Ed I want you to tell me a little bit about what’s going to be going on here at Eudora Farms.

“Fantastic Brandon. We’re going to be out here at Eudora’s Wildlife Safari Park, we’re going to bring our dinosaurs April 1st through the 10th. You guys are going to be able to come out here and hunt dinosaurs, see our fantastic show ‘Dinosaurs Alive.’ You’re going to able to ride the dinosaur train. We’re going to have a lot of fun for you. You’re going to see a baby dinosaur hatch before your very eyes,” said Ed Bounds.

Now, who’s this I have here with me?

“This is little Baby T. We’ve got dinosaurs the kids can ride on. You guys are not going to want to miss this,” said Ed.

Eudora Wildlife Safari is planning more special events like this in the future. On April 9th they’ll have an Easter egg drop, that see a helicopter fly by and drop thousands of eggs for kids.