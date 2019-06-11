Euchee Creek Project groundbreaking phase one

The two-state Greenway is finally making its way to Columbia County.

It started with the General Obligation Bond back in November 2016, but on June 11, they broke ground.

A member of the Greenspace Advisory Board, Russell Wilder, told NewsChannel 6 that it has been a concept for about a decade.

Phase one will be four miles long.

“Phase one is going to be Canterbury Farms to Patriots Park,” says Wilder.

With questionable weather, location is important when it comes to the first groundbreaking.

“It’s going to go right along the creek which is very difficult to improve and put pathways in,” says Wilder.

Five million out of the 60 million dollar GO Bond is put towards phase one.

Columbia County Chair, Doug Duncan, says “these are important quality of life issues for the county and it’s residents. They’ve been really clear with commission and their comments that they want parks. They want greenspace.”

“Friends of the Euchee Creek Greenway,” and organization of volunteers is backing up what people have asked of commission.

President of “Friends of Euchee Creek Greenway,” Jason LaClaire, says, “ee want to have a very strong voice for the environmental impact, for the health and welfare of our children, for sense of community.”

The nonprofit is working to put together signage along the trail and recruit more volunteers for Greenway maintenance.

They hope the trail could be a place for business.

“What we’d really like to see is that business start populating along the trail, and in the brochures we have signage and things to tell you where businesses are at,” says LaClaire.

One phase funded, with three more to go, Columbia County says they are hoping to get the rest of the money from the next TSPLOST voted on in November.

“People want to live, work, and play here. We have to provide opportunities for them to play,” says Duncan.

Wilder says, “it’s to get you close to nature. It gives you something besides just a park with swings.”

The Greenway is supposed to expand the Columbia County community over the Savannah River, all the way to Aiken County.

The estimated time for completion of phase one is a year.