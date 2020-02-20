Euchee Creek Greenway shut down from flooding

Grovetown, Ga. (WJBF)- Flooding has also caused the city of Grovetown to close down the Euchee Creek Greenway.

This is the second time this month they had to close their recreation area down because of the rain.

This rainy weather has caused the city to shut down both entrances of Euchee Creek Greenway.

Safety is the name of the game when danger is afoot in the city of Grovetown.

The Director of Leisure and Recreation Services in the city of Grovetown, Janet Wheatley, says, “I know people feel like you can walk through a few inches of water, but if the water is moving swiftly like the water is in the creek, in a matter of seconds you can get swept away and people don’t realize how quickly that can happen.”

At the entrance it might not look so scary, but here is a picture from yesterday of one of the benches totally underwater:

Bench underwater at the Euchee Creek Greenway

When the rain subsided the day after, we were able to see the bench, but reaching a lower point of the park, few inches of rain can change everything.

“We have a bridge that’s up towards the front of the trails and the waterway is usually just a wetland area,” says Wheatley. “So, there’s not even water usually in it, it’s just kind of tacky and wet but right now it’s completely to the bottom of the bridge.”

As it started to rain harder, NewsChannel 6’s Jenna Kelley even stepped into one of the puddles to see how deep it was.

A foot deep, you can only imagine that Euchee Creek isn’t only the place in Grovetown that’s been effected.

“We’ve had to cancel a lot of ball practices as far as baseball on our baseball fields just cause they are too wet,” says Wheatley, “or parents don’t want to bring their kids out in the weather. Other reasons, you know like you can’t go play on the play ground, because you don’t want to get your kids wet or sick in the rain. Our dog park usage has calmed down.”

Don’t worry Grovetown locals, the city’s team is on the lookout for sunshine.

“Our Leisure and Recreation staff are the ones that check the walkways, and we check it multiple times a day just to see for people’s safety reasons, if we’re ready to open, if we’re not ready to open,” says Wheatley, “and then that’s made by a supervisor and myself if we feel safe or not.”

If the rain lets up, the earliest the City of Grovetown will open Euchee Creek is on Saturday.