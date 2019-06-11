Euchee Creek Greenway phase one set to break ground

Leaders in Columbia County along with others will break ground on phase one of the Euchee Creek Greenway.

Phase one of the Euchee Creek Greenway will be more than 4 miles of trails starting at the Canterbury Farms neighborhood and ending at Patriots Park.

The trail system will go under I-20. Go across William Few Parkway. Next, the trails will go up Columbia Road and stop at Patriots Park.

Phase one of the Greenway project costs about $5.3 million. The Greenway project was approved back in 2016. Phase 1 is part of the General Obligation Bond issue approved by Columbia County voters.

An administrator with Columbia County said the trails are being built along existing sewer lines so the environment will not be impacted.

“The goal is to ultimately have a huge network of trails and sidewalks that people from South Carolina, Grovetown, Evans, Martinez, Augusta can all walk. Ride their bike. Not have to get in the car. They can actually go see other areas, other cities without having getting in the car and drive,” said Deputy Administrator Matt Schlachter.

The Euchee Creek Greenway phase one groundbreaking ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. June 11 at Patriots Park (5445 Columbia Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813).

Columbia County leaders still need funding for the rest of the Greenway project. That funding will more than likely come from SPLOST or TIA taxes which will be voted on.