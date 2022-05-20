AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man accused of trying to climb out the busted back glass of a Richmond County Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle faces bribery and escape charges.

35-year-old Herbert Stanley Whitehead III was detained Thursday night around 10:13 p.m. outside of the 900 block of Board Street after Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered he had outstanding warrants from another county.

After his arrest, according to incident reports and warrants filed in the case, Whitehead is accused to repeatedly attempting to bribe the arresting deputy.

According to the deputy’s narrative in the incident report, Whitehead said, “If you let me go I will pay you $1000 in cash right now I swear to God.”

The deputy continued the transport after verifying the warrants out for Whitehead’s arrest, but, according to the incident report and subsequent warrants, Whitehead became increasingly more aggressive while in the backseat of the transport vehicle and started banging his head on the glass of vehicle.

When the deputy reached Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary Street on the way to Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Phinizy Road, the incident report states that Whitehead began kicking at the back glass of the patrol car and continued until it broke, after which he attempted to climb out of the vehicle, succeeding in getting halfway of the deputy’s vehicle while it was still moving.

According to the incident report, the deputy pulled the patrol vehicle over at Sand Bar Ferry Road and Lovers Lane while Whitehead was halfway out of the back glass and kept the subject was getting the rest of his body out of the car.

Multiple units then responded to help finish with the transport to Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

In addition to his outstanding warrant in another county, Whitehead has now been charged with one count of Bribery and one charge of Escape.