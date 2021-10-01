Entrepreneurs look to open new tasteroom in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new day looms for a watering hole in Augusta. Durty Gurl Cocktail Mixers is the new owner of the 2nd City Distillery. The deal for the property on Eighth Street near the Riverwalk was done in September.

Durty Gurl President Dino Dakuras said, “How do we bring back that distillery feel? How do we create an environment where it’s like a destination place?”

Dakuras explained he and the whole team. along with people from 2nd City and Carolina Moon are working to change that by opening a brand new tasteroom.

He said, “Get a fine spirit off the end of that distill, it’s just exciting for us so that’s where we’re kind of envisioning. The goal of this organization is, how can we continue to support locally and create an experience that’s just a lot of fun?”

Durty Gurl, 2nd City, and Carolina Moon have worked together for several years and are integrating. At the center of it all is the ready-to-drink cocktail, Transfusion.

“Basically, has concord grape juice in it, six times distilled vodka and ginger. And of course, the six-time distilled vodka comes from 2nd City. I mean it’s a cocktail in a can, what could be better,” said Dakuras.

Transfusion and other all-natural spirits will continue to be made at the 2nd City Distillery.

Dakuras added, “Peanut butter cream or there’s a caramel cream or there’s a bloody mary transfusion, next thing you know there’s all these different flavors and people are getting to try all that right here in Augusta. Home, CSRA, so it’s really exciting.”

The entrepreneurs involved hope to open the tatsteroom and begin tours at the distillery in the coming months. They are also looking to rent out the space for events.