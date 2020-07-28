Employment help in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Federal unemployment benefits are expiring. The extra $600 on top of state benefits has helped a lot of people in the CSRA.

“It’s a new day. There’s new opportunities,” said James Stiff, CEO, and President of Goodwill of Middle Georgia.

Right now, there are plenty of places hiring.

Stiff explained, “There’s people that are reopening. There’s people that are expanding their businesses. Not every business has been crippled by the pandemic.”

A helpful place to get your career off the ground again in Augusta is Goodwill Job Connection centers. In 2019, more than 17,000 people got jobs through the resource and it’s free.

“In the first six months of 2020, we only had 5,210 but a lot that again is because people are making more than they’ve ever made in their life because of the $600 unemployment check they were getting. Which the last check is coming into peoples’ mailboxes or on their cards this Wednesday. We believe once that last federal check runs out, there’s going to be a surge of individuals looking for employment,” said Stiff.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in our area dropped by one and a half percent in June. Reaching just over seven percent. Unemployment insurance claims went down about13% last month while over 18,000 people in the CSRA made those claims.

Stiff added, “We’re starting a new series of programs called ‘Helms Career Education.’ Short-term industry certifications, office administration type positions, logistic positions, we’re going to have forklift training. All kinds of IT short-term industry certification that’s coming up in the future. If you come in the job connection, we’ll explore those education opportunities with you.”

Thursday, July 30, there will be a job fair for a new rooftop restaurant in Augusta. The fair will be at Helms College (3145 Washington Rd suite f, Augusta, GA 30907). There are about 30 open positions. The job fair will start at 1:00 p.m.