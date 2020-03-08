Employers looking to hire; job fair scheduled for Thursday in Bamberg

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) — Job seekers, listen up.

The SC Department of Employment and Workforce will hold a Career Coach & Job Fair from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Bamberg Civic Center.

We’re told there will be many businesses participating in the hiring event. The companies need employees as soon as possible.

The SC Career Coach will also be there to assist job seekers with resumes, job searches, skill assessments, and et cetera. WiFi and printer capabilities are also available.

The event is wheelchair accessible and is free and open to the public.

The Bamberg Civic Center is located at 2477 Main Highway, Bamberg.