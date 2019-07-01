Employees now being screened at Municipal Building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – New Security measures are now in place at Augusta’s Municipal Building.

All building workers are now being screened, and their belongings going through the X-ray machine.

Before Friday, only the general public did this.

There was some concern this would about create a “traffic jam” for employees going to work.

“I don’t think it took 20 seconds for me to get through that line. It was a non-event and frankly I like the peace of mind that it brings. So I don’t mind it in the least,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey whose office is on the fifth floor.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin says he is going through the budget process to get another X-Ray machine, that will cost about $24 thousand dollars.

Lamkin says the longest any worker had to wait to get into the building with the new process was 53 seconds.