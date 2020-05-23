Employee at Richmond County school tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System reports it was notified by the Richmond County Health Department Friday that an employee who works at Richmond Hill K-8 School has tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release states the employee left the school with coronavirus related symptoms on Tuesday, May 19, and was subsequently tested. The employee and others at the school were wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

The school system notified all employees who may have had contact with the employee and is working with the Department of Health on contact tracing.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection of Richmond Hill K-8 School will take place this weekend.

The school will remain closed next week and is expected to reopen June 1. Parents and students expecting to pick up items and return items next week will receive updated information from school administrators as it is available.

All Richmond County School System schools have been closed since March 16 and no students were present at the school, according to the district. Last week, administrators and teachers returned to schools to close out the school year and prepare for students to pick up and return items after the Memorial Day Holiday. They returned on a limited basis and were required to follow the guidance of public health officials to use personal protective equipment and to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

RCSS Employees and all stakeholders are urged to continue to follow COVID-19 guidance as emphasized by local, state and national public health officials. If you experience symptoms or need to be tested, call 311 or 706-721-5800.

The school system will continue to post updates on its COVID-19 website at www.rcboe.org/coronavirus and will communicate additional information as it becomes available.