Emotions run high as Georgia elections loom

AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF) – So far, people at the Richmond County Elections Office have tallied up about 18,000 mail-in votes.

“Oh, you better believe I want to see some change. Who doesn’t want to see change right now. No matter what side of the aisle you’re on. The country’s on fire. The other half of the country is on lockdown. It be a pretty special kind of person who looks around and says this is fine,” said Andrew Connor.

Richard Green, a local entrepreneur and veteran said, “With everything that’s actually going on in the country it’s actually more important now than ever to vote.”

June 9, elected leaders in Richmond County are expecting a big turnout. But you’ll notice some new things at the polls. A new voting machine that disperses a paper ballot.

“Once the selection has taken place and they get their paper ballot, that ballot has to go into the ballot box. And I think that’s probably going to be our biggest challenge. Getting people to understand, that piece of paper in their hand is not a receipt,” said Tim McFalls, Chairman of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

Voting may take more time during this upcoming cycle. At the polls, you’ll be able to cast your vote for Richmond County commissioners, statewide candidates, and presidential preference primary.

While mail-in votes tally about 18,000, around 3,000 people have early voted.

Green said, “Everyone says that behind every dark cloud there’s a silver lining, and that is the silver behind this dark cloud that we’re under right now. The fact that a lot more people’s voices are being heard more than it’s probably been heard in the history of voting in this country more than likely.”

“There’s a lot of room for growth and development that I would be very happy to see. If you don’t vote, then don’t waste your time complaining about anything,” added Connor.

“Every election is about change. I think every election is about giving the electorate the opportunity to make change. Whether they chose to make a change or not, it’s up to them,” said McFall.

Social distancing will be enforced at the polls. They open June 9 at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

Click or tap here to find out where you can vote in Richmond County.