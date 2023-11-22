UPDATE, 7 P.M. – According to SCDOT, Eastbound lanes are opened back up; however, the Westbound lanes are still backed up and is now backed up to the Edgefield Road Exit on I-20.

WJBF – Emergency units are responding to a vehicle fire causing lane blockage and a traffic slowdown at the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

According to SCDOT, the lanes are blocked on both sides of I-20 due to the vehicle fire along I-20 Eastbound near Exit 1.

According to SC 511, both Eastbound and Westbound sides of I-20 are experiencing lane blockage and traffic slowdown with first responders on-scene on both sides of the highway to handle the vehicle fire scene.