Emergency blood drive at Doctors Hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- An emergency blood drive today and tomorrow will help patients at Doctors hospital during this pandemic.

With social distancing, there are some guidelines to follow before you go. It’s going to be located at the Medical Office Building.

The hospital is respecting the CDC guidelines with social distancing rules so, walk-ins will only be accepted once they have taken everyone that’s registered.

So, here’s how:

Log on to redcrossblood.org. The sponsor code you will have to enter is “doctors.”

You can also use the American Red Cross Blood Donor app.

Complete a Rapid Pass on the Red Cross website before registration. Print it, or screen shot it and make sure to have an ID with your date of birth handy.

The blood drive is today from 10:30 this mornign to 4 this afternoon. If you can’t make it today they will also be having it tomorrow. When you get to the Medical Office Building, you’ll be directed to classroom 113.