SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – An Emanuel County Sheriff’s investigator who was shot in the line of duty is at home.

Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Dakota Lamb says that he doesn’t wake up every day thinking about the potential dangers of his job. After being shot while serving a drug search warrant Tuesday morning, he says he’s grateful to be alive.

Investigator Lamb was working with the Swainsboro Police Department, serving a warrant on Colegrove Drive.

“The door opened and a gun came from out of the door,” said Lamb. “One round was discharged from the gun, which struck me in the shoulder.”

Lamb says he was driven to the hospital by a fellow officer.

“He was the only one I had to talk to at the time- I just asked him if he wouldn’t let me die,” said Lamb. “Because I didn’t know if I was going to die with all the blood that I was losing.”

Bullet fragments went through his humerus bone and rotator cuff and lodged into his shoulder socket and collar bone.

Lamb was taken to the Emanuel County Medical Center, then to Wellstar- MCG Health where he was treated for his injuries.

He says he doesn’t wake up everyday thinking he might get shot. But, despite the risks of his job as a drug investigator, one thing motivates him to keep going.

“If people want to do drugs, I can stop them,” said Lamb. “But I can always stop the drug dealers from selling to children. Because that’s where it starts, in my opinion.”

At the office, Lamb showed us a wall of achievement- photos of various successful investigations that took drugs off their streets.

“When everybody walks through it lets them know that Emanuel County- we’re always working up here,” said Lamb.

The suspect has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

Lamb is expected to make a full recovery.

“This is something that…you can’t get it,” said Lamb. “If you got it, you’re born with something like that. It’s self-motivation and you just keep going.”

Investigator Lamb tells us he doesn’t yet know if another surgery will be in his future. For now, he says he will take his time to heal so he can get back to the job he loves.