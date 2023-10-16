EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Emanuel County Commissioner Desse Davis has died.
The news broke on social media Monday night and WJBF confirmed his death with another Emanuel County Commissioner.
Desse Davis was born in 1938 in Swainsboro.
The Emanuel County website lists several of his lifetime accomplishments:
- 25 years of service as athletic official with the Georgia High School Association
- Several years on the Swainsboro Appeals Board
- Image Award given by Black Citizens of Emanuel County
- Fraternal Managers Certificate as a salesperson with Modern Woodmen of America
- Certificate of Membership in the National Association of Secondary School Principals
- Heart of Georgia Workforce Investment Board, member 1997 to present
- Emanuel County Commissioner since 1995 and is recognized as a Certified Advanced Commissioner and has served as Chairman three times during his tenure
- Charges from both Gov. Zell Miller and Gov. Sonny Perdue for his responsibilities as a County Commissioner
- Currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Self Insured Commissioners of Georgia