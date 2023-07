LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia DNR tells WJBF that they are in the process of evacuating campers and visitors to Elijah Clark State Park in Lincolnton.

According to DNR, the park was full when the storm hit last night and is now without power.

Crews are on-scene across the park removing fallen trees from structures and roadways as hundreds of people evacuate.

Park Officials are asking that the public avoid the area.