Elevator work at LEC to help bring in movie makers

Augusta,Ga WJBF) We haven’t been going to the movies because of the coronavirus but those in the Augusta film industry say though slowed, movie productions are moving forward and some of those productions have their eye on the old Law Enforcement Center.

Movie makers helped save the old Law Enforcement Center from demolition,

There’s no lights, camera, or action here now but there’s still a lot of interest.

“We have one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight perspective productions that would use the jail in the rest of this calendar year,” said Jennifer Bowen the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Film Augusta Liaison.

Inside the old LEC there are seven elevators that haven’t been inspected or maintained, the state says that needs to be done.

One is working but even putting the remaining six out of service costs thousands.

“The information that was presented gave a low bid of about forty thousand dollars to decommission six of the elevators. says Takiyah Douse, Central Services Director.

Commissioners who support using the building for movies say they want to keep two elevators in service.

“If we’re going to continue to use the building for the movie industry having one elevator go out during a movie would not be not be a good financial situation,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The total costs of doing that isn’t known but the Central Services Department will go out for bids to bring back to commissioners

But film makers saying it will be worth it.

“There’s probably 15 million dollars to 20 million dollars worth of movies that are looking to come here that I can tell you about at least four of them that I know of in the scripts will cause us to utilize the Richmond County Jail facility,” said Mark Crump, who is working as a line producer for the films.

Now last year commissioners spared the old Law Enforcement Center from the wrecking ball to see how the movie making panned out they’re going to review that in December Jennifer Bowen from Film Augusta says she hopes commissioners take covid into consideration, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.