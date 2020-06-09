Election Day is today, some things you need to know before you head to the polls

Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today is election day for the general primaries in Georgia and South Carolina.

From the number of ballots cast to the way we vote this year, the two-state is seeing some changes.

Richmond County officials received a record number of ballots in the mail, as people try to avoid voting in-person. However today, those polls are opening at 7 AM.

Masks are encouraged but not required. Social distancing will be enforced and there will be control of how many folks can vote at one time.

As far as the actual races, when it comes to the commissioners, there may not be a clear winner today.

Lynn Bailey with the Richmond County Board of Elections, says, “many of the races that are on the ballot have multiple candidates in them, four or five candidates in the races. Those contests, if anyone does not win with the majority of votes cast, then they are going into a runoff on August 11th.”

If you did vote early, but you want to cancel or change your vote, make sure you bring your paper ballot with you to the polls.

Polls operate from 7 AM-7 PM. You must vote at your assigned precinct.

Across the river in Aiken County they’ve seen an impressive turnout as well for early voting.

They’ve seen triple the amount of ballots cast from last year.

There was no need to submit a reason for absentee ballots this voting season. Representatives at the voting office believe this made people feel more comfortable.

You can still drop off your absentee ballot today from 9 AM-1 PM. For those waiting to vote today, you can cast your vote, curbside.

Executive Director of the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office, Cynthia Holland, says, “you always want to have your voice heard. The local elections is very important because these are people that you can reach out to. When you vote, you have a voice, and you don’t voice, you don’t really have anything to say about the things that are going on in your community.”

There is no democratic primary at this time because the candidates had no opposition. However, You do not register by party in South Carolina. So, you can still vote if you’d like.

Polls open from 7 AM-7 PM. You must vote at your assigned precinct.